All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like Timberlake Park Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
Timberlake Park Apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 9:19 AM

Timberlake Park Apartments

4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast · (425) 382-6681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Greenwood Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Timberlake Park Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors. Our apartments for rent offers Studio, 1 & 2 bedrooms with stylish amenities such as stainless steel style appliances, plank wood flooring, breakfast bar area and private patios. Your pets will enjoy our wash station and play area while you sweat it out at the fitness center. You wont want to leave Timberlake Park apartments but if you did, Lake Sammamish State Park and Cougar Mountain are nearby destinations. Call today and schedule your tour with us.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Timberlake Park Apartments have any available units?
Timberlake Park Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does Timberlake Park Apartments have?
Some of Timberlake Park Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Timberlake Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Timberlake Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Timberlake Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Timberlake Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Timberlake Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Timberlake Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Timberlake Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Timberlake Park Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Timberlake Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Timberlake Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Timberlake Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Timberlake Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Timberlake Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Timberlake Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Timberlake Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Timberlake Park Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Timberlake Park Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with BalconyIssaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity