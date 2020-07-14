Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage stainless steel Property Amenities garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage

Imagine living in our newest luxury apartment community in Issaquah, WA. Timberlake Park Apartments offers modern living in the great outdoors. Our apartments for rent offers Studio, 1 & 2 bedrooms with stylish amenities such as stainless steel style appliances, plank wood flooring, breakfast bar area and private patios. Your pets will enjoy our wash station and play area while you sweat it out at the fitness center. You wont want to leave Timberlake Park apartments but if you did, Lake Sammamish State Park and Cougar Mountain are nearby destinations. Call today and schedule your tour with us.