Issaquah, WA
913 3rd Court NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 3rd Court NE

913 3rd Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

913 3rd Ct NE, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
Issaquah Highlands Home - Available 12/22! Just in time for Christmas! Start out the new year in this gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home with spectacular city, mountains and Lake Sammamish views in coveted Issaquah Highlands neighborhood! This beautiful home greets you with a sweeping spiral staircase, vaulted entry and stunning walnut floors. State of the art kitchen with slab granite counters, walnut cabinets and high-end stainless appliances. Gracious, double door entry, view Master Suite with 5-piece master bath. Daylight basement has a bedroom plus bath and large bonus room, perfect for guest suite or live-in needs. Fully fenced yard and spectacular sunset views from every floor! Easy access to I-90 and short commute to Bellevue and Microsoft campus. Close to restaurants, shopping, and neighborhood amenities. Wonderful neighborhood park just steps away. One cat or small dog under 25 lbs accepted with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, No Smoking.

To schedule a showing, please contact Marilyn McGill Avenue One Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.
#avenueoneresidential #issaquahrental #issaquahhighlandsrental

(RLNE3933753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 3rd Court NE have any available units?
913 3rd Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 913 3rd Court NE have?
Some of 913 3rd Court NE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 3rd Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
913 3rd Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 3rd Court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 3rd Court NE is pet friendly.
Does 913 3rd Court NE offer parking?
No, 913 3rd Court NE does not offer parking.
Does 913 3rd Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 3rd Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 3rd Court NE have a pool?
No, 913 3rd Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 913 3rd Court NE have accessible units?
No, 913 3rd Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 913 3rd Court NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 3rd Court NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 3rd Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 3rd Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
