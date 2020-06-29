913 3rd Court NE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel guest suite

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly

Issaquah Highlands Home - Available 12/22! Just in time for Christmas! Start out the new year in this gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom home with spectacular city, mountains and Lake Sammamish views in coveted Issaquah Highlands neighborhood! This beautiful home greets you with a sweeping spiral staircase, vaulted entry and stunning walnut floors. State of the art kitchen with slab granite counters, walnut cabinets and high-end stainless appliances. Gracious, double door entry, view Master Suite with 5-piece master bath. Daylight basement has a bedroom plus bath and large bonus room, perfect for guest suite or live-in needs. Fully fenced yard and spectacular sunset views from every floor! Easy access to I-90 and short commute to Bellevue and Microsoft campus. Close to restaurants, shopping, and neighborhood amenities. Wonderful neighborhood park just steps away. One cat or small dog under 25 lbs accepted with $500 pet deposit. Sorry, No Smoking.



To schedule a showing, please contact Marilyn McGill Avenue One Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

(RLNE3933753)