Last updated April 17 2020

759 4th Ave Nw

759 4th Ave NW
Location

759 4th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Hi there! There are 2 rooms available for rent in my 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhouse. The house is walking distance to Issaquah Commons and Olde Town and is only a 5 minute drive to the Issaquah Highlands P&R or Issaquah Transit Center, 15 min to downtown Bellevue, and 20 min to Microsoft or downtown Seattle.

The current roommate is in his mid twenties and works as an engineer for an aerospace company in Renton. He likes the outdoors and mountain biking and is social, but also enjoys a relaxing home environment. He also likes to keep the common areas clean and does not have any pets.

Here's a little about the house:
-Two unfurnished rooms available for rent on 6/1
-$1,200 for the smaller room (9.5' x 12'), which has a private bath and double closets
-$1,300 for the larger room (15' x 12'), which has private bath and a walk in closet
-Utilities and internet are split among 3 and average $85 per person, per month
-Access to plenty of parking, W/D in unit, and directly across the street from a park
-Common areas are furnished, but there's room if you have things as well
-No drugs or smoking of any sort and no pets, please

If you're interested, please send me an email and tell me more about yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

