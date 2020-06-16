759 4th Ave Nw

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking internet access

Hi there! There are 2 rooms available for rent in my 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom townhouse. The house is walking distance to Issaquah Commons and Olde Town and is only a 5 minute drive to the Issaquah Highlands P&R or Issaquah Transit Center, 15 min to downtown Bellevue, and 20 min to Microsoft or downtown Seattle.



The current roommate is in his mid twenties and works as an engineer for an aerospace company in Renton. He likes the outdoors and mountain biking and is social, but also enjoys a relaxing home environment. He also likes to keep the common areas clean and does not have any pets.



Here's a little about the house:

-Two unfurnished rooms available for rent on 6/1

-$1,200 for the smaller room (9.5' x 12'), which has a private bath and double closets

-$1,300 for the larger room (15' x 12'), which has private bath and a walk in closet

-Utilities and internet are split among 3 and average $85 per person, per month

-Access to plenty of parking, W/D in unit, and directly across the street from a park

-Common areas are furnished, but there's room if you have things as well

-No drugs or smoking of any sort and no pets, please



If you're interested, please send me an email and tell me more about yourself!