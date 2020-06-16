All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:24 PM

435 NE Birch St

435 Northeast Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

435 Northeast Birch Street, Issaquah, WA 98027
Olde Town

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This light filled rambler is located on a well maintained street near the heart of Olde Town Issaquah. This side of the duplex offers 4 good sized bedrooms, a beautifully remodeled kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, white subway tile, and stainless steel farmhouse sink, new appliances as well. Formal dining room opens through French doors to private backyard. Full size WD, and off street parking for 3 cars. Step back in time to a bygone era of small town allure. Where folks walk to the bank and baristas know your order by heart.

Link to video: https://vimeo.com/400763706

Terms: 1st months rent & $2545 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non-smoking. Pets okay with additional deposit.

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 NE Birch St have any available units?
435 NE Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 435 NE Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
435 NE Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 NE Birch St pet-friendly?
No, 435 NE Birch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 435 NE Birch St offer parking?
Yes, 435 NE Birch St offers parking.
Does 435 NE Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 NE Birch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 NE Birch St have a pool?
No, 435 NE Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 435 NE Birch St have accessible units?
No, 435 NE Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 435 NE Birch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 NE Birch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 NE Birch St have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 NE Birch St does not have units with air conditioning.

