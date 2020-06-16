435 NE Birch St

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This light filled rambler is located on a well maintained street near the heart of Olde Town Issaquah. This side of the duplex offers 4 good sized bedrooms, a beautifully remodeled kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, white subway tile, and stainless steel farmhouse sink, new appliances as well. Formal dining room opens through French doors to private backyard. Full size WD, and off street parking for 3 cars. Step back in time to a bygone era of small town allure. Where folks walk to the bank and baristas know your order by heart.



Link to video: https://vimeo.com/400763706



Terms: 1st months rent & $2545 security deposit. 12+ month lease. Non-smoking. Pets okay with additional deposit.



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management