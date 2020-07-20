Rent Calculator
2541 NE Jewell Ln
2541 NE Jewell Ln
2541 Northeast Jewell Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2541 Northeast Jewell Lane, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Issaquah Highlands - Property Id: 129033
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129033
Property Id 129033
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4949654)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2541 NE Jewell Ln have any available units?
2541 NE Jewell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Issaquah, WA
.
What amenities does 2541 NE Jewell Ln have?
Some of 2541 NE Jewell Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2541 NE Jewell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2541 NE Jewell Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 NE Jewell Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2541 NE Jewell Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Issaquah
.
Does 2541 NE Jewell Ln offer parking?
No, 2541 NE Jewell Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2541 NE Jewell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 NE Jewell Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 NE Jewell Ln have a pool?
No, 2541 NE Jewell Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2541 NE Jewell Ln have accessible units?
No, 2541 NE Jewell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 NE Jewell Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 NE Jewell Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 NE Jewell Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 NE Jewell Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
