Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

2197 NE Natalie Way

2197 Northeast Natalie Way · No Longer Available
Issaquah
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2197 Northeast Natalie Way, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Dahlia Park beauty is perfectly placed on a corner homesite which is maintained by the HOA. Overflowing w/natural light w/wonderful entertaining space. Handsome den & loft/study area. Deluxe main floor master suite w/ custom walk-in closet & lovely tile bath. Well-designed granite & upgraded stainless steel appl, kitchen opens to the dining area. Bonus upstairs. Premium paint, hrdwds, white millwork, blinds. Fenced backyard, patio & 2 car gar w/ sealed floors. A/C. True sense of community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2197 NE Natalie Way have any available units?
2197 NE Natalie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2197 NE Natalie Way have?
Some of 2197 NE Natalie Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2197 NE Natalie Way currently offering any rent specials?
2197 NE Natalie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2197 NE Natalie Way pet-friendly?
No, 2197 NE Natalie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2197 NE Natalie Way offer parking?
No, 2197 NE Natalie Way does not offer parking.
Does 2197 NE Natalie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2197 NE Natalie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2197 NE Natalie Way have a pool?
No, 2197 NE Natalie Way does not have a pool.
Does 2197 NE Natalie Way have accessible units?
No, 2197 NE Natalie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2197 NE Natalie Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2197 NE Natalie Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2197 NE Natalie Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2197 NE Natalie Way has units with air conditioning.
