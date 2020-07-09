Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 2132 Pacific Yew Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
2132 Pacific Yew Pl
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2132 Pacific Yew Pl
2132 Northwest Pacific Yew Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
2132 Northwest Pacific Yew Place, Issaquah, WA 98027
Newport
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2132 Pacific Yew Pl Available 07/15/20 Issaquah Splyglass Townhome for Rent - 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome for $2295/month
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5820333)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have any available units?
2132 Pacific Yew Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Issaquah, WA
.
Is 2132 Pacific Yew Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Pacific Yew Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Pacific Yew Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Issaquah
.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl offer parking?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have a pool?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have accessible units?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Similar Pages
Issaquah 1 Bedrooms
Issaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with Balcony
Issaquah Apartments with Parking
Issaquah Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Marysville, WA
Des Moines, WA
Tukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Parkland, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Issaquah
Greenwood Point
Gilman
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue College
City University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College