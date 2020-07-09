All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

2132 Pacific Yew Pl

2132 Northwest Pacific Yew Place · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Northwest Pacific Yew Place, Issaquah, WA 98027
Newport

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2132 Pacific Yew Pl Available 07/15/20 Issaquah Splyglass Townhome for Rent - 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome for $2295/month

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have any available units?
2132 Pacific Yew Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 2132 Pacific Yew Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Pacific Yew Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Pacific Yew Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Issaquah.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl offer parking?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have a pool?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have accessible units?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Pacific Yew Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 Pacific Yew Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

