All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
2116 NW Boulder Way Dr.
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

2116 NW Boulder Way Dr.

2116 Northwest Boulder Way Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Talus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2116 Northwest Boulder Way Drive, Issaquah, WA 98027
Talus

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in a Great Location! - Clean and efficient 3 bedroom townhouse! Excellent location for an easy commute. Desirable floorplan featuring gas fireplace, deck and large kitchen, ideal for entertaining. Surrounded by top quality schools, parks, trails and just off major bus routes. To schedule a tour, call the number on the ad.

Up to one cat or dog with additional $500 deposit per pet.
$13.50 utility billing fee will apply.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment

(RLNE5273544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. have any available units?
2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. have?
Some of 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. offer parking?
No, 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. have a pool?
No, 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2116 NW Boulder Way Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd
Issaquah, WA 98029
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest
Issaquah, WA 98027
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Timberlake Park Apartments
4615 West Lake Sammamish Parkway Southeast
Issaquah, WA 98027
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College