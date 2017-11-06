2116 NW Boulder Way Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in a Great Location! - Clean and efficient 3 bedroom townhouse! Excellent location for an easy commute. Desirable floorplan featuring gas fireplace, deck and large kitchen, ideal for entertaining. Surrounded by top quality schools, parks, trails and just off major bus routes. To schedule a tour, call the number on the ad.



Up to one cat or dog with additional $500 deposit per pet.

$13.50 utility billing fee will apply.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of tenants total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment



(RLNE5273544)