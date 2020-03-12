All apartments in Issaquah
Find more places like 20923 Se 82nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
20923 Se 82nd St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

20923 Se 82nd St

20923 Southeast 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Issaquah
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

20923 Southeast 82nd Street, Issaquah, WA 98027
Tibbetts Creek Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a new tiny house. It is in a big yard next to creek. You can have a small garden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20923 Se 82nd St have any available units?
20923 Se 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 20923 Se 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
20923 Se 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20923 Se 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20923 Se 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 20923 Se 82nd St offers parking.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have a pool?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge Apartments
201 Mt Park Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St
Issaquah, WA 98029
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE
Issaquah, WA 98029
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW
Issaquah, WA 98027
Calabria at Talus
2000 Northwest Talus Drive
Issaquah, WA 98027

Similar Pages

Issaquah 1 BedroomsIssaquah 2 Bedrooms
Issaquah Apartments with ParkingIssaquah Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Issaquah Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North IssaquahGreenwood Point
Gilman

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College