Home
/
Issaquah, WA
/
20923 Se 82nd St
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20923 Se 82nd St
20923 Southeast 82nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20923 Southeast 82nd Street, Issaquah, WA 98027
Tibbetts Creek Valley
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a new tiny house. It is in a big yard next to creek. You can have a small garden.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have any available units?
20923 Se 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Issaquah, WA
.
Is 20923 Se 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
20923 Se 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20923 Se 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20923 Se 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 20923 Se 82nd St offers parking.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have a pool?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20923 Se 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20923 Se 82nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
