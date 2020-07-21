All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:24 AM

194 5th Ave Ne

194 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

194 5th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98027
Olde Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Wonderful duplex in a peaceful location, yet close to highway! New carpet and linoleum and freshly painted. Very nice neighbors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 5th Ave Ne have any available units?
194 5th Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 194 5th Ave Ne have?
Some of 194 5th Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 5th Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
194 5th Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 5th Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 194 5th Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 194 5th Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 194 5th Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 194 5th Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 5th Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 5th Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 194 5th Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 194 5th Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 194 5th Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 194 5th Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 5th Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 5th Ave Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 5th Ave Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
