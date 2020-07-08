All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM

1388 Williamsburg Walk

1388 Williamsburg Walk Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1388 Williamsburg Walk Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Homely, 4 beds, 4-baths condo in the _ neighborhood of Issaquah Highlands.

The unit has a balcony overlooking the street.

An attached covered garage and driveway are available for parking.

Smoking is prohibited.

Nearby Parks: Vista Park, Ashland Park, Central Park, and Issaquah Community Center.

Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.79 mile, 10/10
Clark Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 6/10
Issaquah Middle School - 1.26 miles, 7/10
Issaquah Valley Elementary School - 1.28 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
554 - 0.0 mile
200 - 0.0 mile
556 - 0.0 mile
218 - 0.0 mile

(RLNE5218512)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Williamsburg Walk have any available units?
1388 Williamsburg Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1388 Williamsburg Walk have?
Some of 1388 Williamsburg Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Williamsburg Walk currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Williamsburg Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Williamsburg Walk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1388 Williamsburg Walk is pet friendly.
Does 1388 Williamsburg Walk offer parking?
Yes, 1388 Williamsburg Walk offers parking.
Does 1388 Williamsburg Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1388 Williamsburg Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Williamsburg Walk have a pool?
No, 1388 Williamsburg Walk does not have a pool.
Does 1388 Williamsburg Walk have accessible units?
No, 1388 Williamsburg Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Williamsburg Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1388 Williamsburg Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 1388 Williamsburg Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 1388 Williamsburg Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

