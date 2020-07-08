1388 Williamsburg Walk

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Homely, 4 beds, 4-baths condo in the _ neighborhood of Issaquah Highlands.



The unit has a balcony overlooking the street.



An attached covered garage and driveway are available for parking.



Smoking is prohibited.



Nearby Parks: Vista Park, Ashland Park, Central Park, and Issaquah Community Center.



Nearby Schools:

Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.79 mile, 10/10

Clark Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 6/10

Issaquah Middle School - 1.26 miles, 7/10

Issaquah Valley Elementary School - 1.28 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

554 - 0.0 mile

200 - 0.0 mile

556 - 0.0 mile

218 - 0.0 mile



(RLNE5218512)