1388 Williamsburg Walk

Amenities
Homely, 4 beds, 4-baths condo in the _ neighborhood of Issaquah Highlands.
The unit has a balcony overlooking the street.
An attached covered garage and driveway are available for parking.
Smoking is prohibited.
Nearby Parks: Vista Park, Ashland Park, Central Park, and Issaquah Community Center.
Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.79 mile, 10/10
Clark Elementary School - 1.23 miles, 6/10
Issaquah Middle School - 1.26 miles, 7/10
Issaquah Valley Elementary School - 1.28 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
554 - 0.0 mile
200 - 0.0 mile
556 - 0.0 mile
218 - 0.0 mile
(RLNE5218512)