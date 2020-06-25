All apartments in Island County
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:50 AM

741 Ellwood Drive Unit B

741 Ellwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

741 Ellwood Drive, Island County, WA 98239

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Peaceful studio just north of Greenbank farm *PRIVATE STUDIO ONLY* - Come see this beautifully remodeled studio. New floors, paint, insulation, and appliances. Approximately 500 sqft. Quite neighborhood surrounded by nature. One bath with standing shower. Washer/dryer hook up on site. Electric heat, rent includes all utilities except for power and wifi. Cable tv is already hooked up to the studio. Rent also includes landscaping service, however tenant does have the freedom to plant annuals in gardens associated with the studio. Call now to schedule a viewing! No pets

(RLNE4149376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B have any available units?
741 Ellwood Drive Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
Is 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
741 Ellwood Drive Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Island County.
Does 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B offer parking?
No, 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B have a pool?
No, 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 741 Ellwood Drive Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
