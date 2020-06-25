741 Ellwood Drive Unit B

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated internet access

Peaceful studio just north of Greenbank farm *PRIVATE STUDIO ONLY* - Come see this beautifully remodeled studio. New floors, paint, insulation, and appliances. Approximately 500 sqft. Quite neighborhood surrounded by nature. One bath with standing shower. Washer/dryer hook up on site. Electric heat, rent includes all utilities except for power and wifi. Cable tv is already hooked up to the studio. Rent also includes landscaping service, however tenant does have the freedom to plant annuals in gardens associated with the studio. Call now to schedule a viewing! No pets



