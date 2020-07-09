Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Island County
Find more places like 2829 North Oak Harbor Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Island County, WA
/
2829 North Oak Harbor Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2829 North Oak Harbor Road
2829 Oak Harbor Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2829 Oak Harbor Road, Island County, WA 98277
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This 1 bedroom is fully remodeled, including updated flooring, paint, cabinetry and bath. This cozy unit is located in a quiet private area.
Pets are welcome on a case by case basis!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have any available units?
2829 North Oak Harbor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Island County, WA
.
What amenities does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have?
Some of 2829 North Oak Harbor Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2829 North Oak Harbor Road currently offering any rent specials?
2829 North Oak Harbor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 North Oak Harbor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road is pet friendly.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road offer parking?
Yes, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road offers parking.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have a pool?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not have a pool.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have accessible units?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Bellingham, WA
Bremerton, WA
Oak Harbor, WA
Mount Vernon, WA
Picnic Point, WA
Mukilteo, WA
Burlington, WA
Anacortes, WA
North Lynnwood, WA
Marysville, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Martha Lake, WA
Bothell West, WA
Mill Creek, WA
Poulsbo, WA
Lake Forest Park, WA
Mill Creek East, WA
Eastmont, WA
Arlington, WA
Kenmore, WA
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
Skagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
Western Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus