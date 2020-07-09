All apartments in Island County
2829 North Oak Harbor Road
2829 North Oak Harbor Road

2829 Oak Harbor Road · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Oak Harbor Road, Island County, WA 98277

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This 1 bedroom is fully remodeled, including updated flooring, paint, cabinetry and bath. This cozy unit is located in a quiet private area.
Pets are welcome on a case by case basis!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have any available units?
2829 North Oak Harbor Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
What amenities does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have?
Some of 2829 North Oak Harbor Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2829 North Oak Harbor Road currently offering any rent specials?
2829 North Oak Harbor Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2829 North Oak Harbor Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road is pet friendly.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road offer parking?
Yes, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road offers parking.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have a pool?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not have a pool.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have accessible units?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2829 North Oak Harbor Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2829 North Oak Harbor Road does not have units with air conditioning.
