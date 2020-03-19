1790 NW 6th Ave

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

4br/2.5ba - Excellent Condition Townhome - Hillcrest - NAS Whidbey - Located in Oak Harbor's newest Island Place development next to Hillcrest, this home features countless custom features including vinyl plank floors, granite countertops, new appliances, open concept family kitchen area, bonus room upstairs, and ductless mini split heat/AC. This remarkable home provides ideal Pacific Northwest recreational access and close proximity to NAS Whidbey (less than 5 miles)



No Cats Allowed



