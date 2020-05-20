All apartments in Indianola
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

8095 NE Seawind Avenue

8095 Northeast Seawind Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8095 Northeast Seawind Avenue, Indianola, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
8095 NE Seawind Avenue Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Miller Bay Estates Home - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Miller Bay Estates. Laminate wood flooring in living, dining, kitchen and hallway. Appliances include refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer & dryer. 1-car attached garage. Small backyard. Tenant liability insurance required. Available early June. Approved cats ok with approval and additional security deposit. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3784139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8095 NE Seawind Avenue have any available units?
8095 NE Seawind Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianola, WA.
What amenities does 8095 NE Seawind Avenue have?
Some of 8095 NE Seawind Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8095 NE Seawind Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8095 NE Seawind Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8095 NE Seawind Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8095 NE Seawind Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8095 NE Seawind Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8095 NE Seawind Avenue offers parking.
Does 8095 NE Seawind Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8095 NE Seawind Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8095 NE Seawind Avenue have a pool?
No, 8095 NE Seawind Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8095 NE Seawind Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8095 NE Seawind Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8095 NE Seawind Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8095 NE Seawind Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8095 NE Seawind Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8095 NE Seawind Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

