Amenities
8095 NE Seawind Avenue Available 06/16/20 2 Bedroom Miller Bay Estates Home - 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Miller Bay Estates. Laminate wood flooring in living, dining, kitchen and hallway. Appliances include refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher, washer & dryer. 1-car attached garage. Small backyard. Tenant liability insurance required. Available early June. Approved cats ok with approval and additional security deposit. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE3784139)