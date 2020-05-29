Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE Available 06/16/20 SIMPLY STUNNING INDIANOLA HOME! A MUST SEE! - This home is absolutely breathtaking with a beautiful water view!

A beautiful wall of bamboo brings you to the front entry of the home and onto the main level. This level, with hardwood flooring throughout, has lots of space, there is an alcove to the left of the entry, to the right you will find the half bathroom as well as stairs leading downstairs. The main level also houses a large living room with a propane fireplace to help with those cold Northwest winter mornings. There are 6 large picture windows that bring in the natural light. These windows also give you a breathtaking view of Miller Bay and are equipped with automatic exterior shades to block out any unwanted light. The living room has an open concept with the dining room, which leads into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a butcher block island, ample cabinet space and a deluxe built in wine cooler! You can also find entry onto the large deck and entry into the double car garage, with lots of storage options!



Upstairs you will find one large bedroom with skylights and vaulted ceilings, making it bright, cheery and welcoming. The master bedroom is also on this level with skylights, a 5 piece master suite, a huge California style closet as well as office space! This floor is carpeted as is the lower level. Another large family room can be found on the lower level, as well as a third bedroom with a large walk in closet and office space with french doors, furnished with office furniture, cabinets and built in storage space! You can also access the lower yard on this level.



The exterior of the home has ample garden space for the garden lover, including a small vineyard set up. Have we mentioned the view? This home is a must see to believe!



Pets under 20 lbs negotiable with pet deposit & monthly pet rent.

Heat pump- electric forced air for heating as well as a propane fireplace.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The home is on septic for a $25.00 monthly septic fee takes the place of the usual higher sewer bills. There is a Washer & Dryer present for tenant use. These are not owner supplied.



*Bonus

Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy

living environment.



For a full listing of all available

rentals & to schedule a viewing today, please check our our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com



(RLNE5145440)