Indianola, WA
20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE

20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way Northeast, Indianola, WA 98342

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE Available 06/16/20 SIMPLY STUNNING INDIANOLA HOME! A MUST SEE! - This home is absolutely breathtaking with a beautiful water view!
A beautiful wall of bamboo brings you to the front entry of the home and onto the main level. This level, with hardwood flooring throughout, has lots of space, there is an alcove to the left of the entry, to the right you will find the half bathroom as well as stairs leading downstairs. The main level also houses a large living room with a propane fireplace to help with those cold Northwest winter mornings. There are 6 large picture windows that bring in the natural light. These windows also give you a breathtaking view of Miller Bay and are equipped with automatic exterior shades to block out any unwanted light. The living room has an open concept with the dining room, which leads into the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a butcher block island, ample cabinet space and a deluxe built in wine cooler! You can also find entry onto the large deck and entry into the double car garage, with lots of storage options!

Upstairs you will find one large bedroom with skylights and vaulted ceilings, making it bright, cheery and welcoming. The master bedroom is also on this level with skylights, a 5 piece master suite, a huge California style closet as well as office space! This floor is carpeted as is the lower level. Another large family room can be found on the lower level, as well as a third bedroom with a large walk in closet and office space with french doors, furnished with office furniture, cabinets and built in storage space! You can also access the lower yard on this level.

The exterior of the home has ample garden space for the garden lover, including a small vineyard set up. Have we mentioned the view? This home is a must see to believe!

Pets under 20 lbs negotiable with pet deposit & monthly pet rent.
Heat pump- electric forced air for heating as well as a propane fireplace.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The home is on septic for a $25.00 monthly septic fee takes the place of the usual higher sewer bills. There is a Washer & Dryer present for tenant use. These are not owner supplied.

Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy
living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE have any available units?
20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianola, WA.
What amenities does 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE have?
Some of 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE currently offering any rent specials?
20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE is pet friendly.
Does 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE offer parking?
Yes, 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE offers parking.
Does 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE have a pool?
No, 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE does not have a pool.
Does 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE have accessible units?
No, 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20681 Chief Sam Wilson Way NE has units with air conditioning.
