405 NE 85th St K

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage sauna

Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870



Splendid spacious Condo for rent, Lower level Condo located in a quiet gated community, Convenient location, near major Freeways, 15 minutes to PDX, shopping centers, parks & public transportation near by, walking distance. Condo features vaulted ceilings with plenty of storage space. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, electrical cooking range and fridge. Eating area with open floor plan to the living room, great for entertaining. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Large sliding glass doors provide lots of natural light. Newer high efficiency Ductless heating and cooling system. Washer and Dryer located upstairs. Fully fenced yard with covered patio and small garden. One of the only units in complex with direct access to private detached car garage thru backyard patio, operated by remote control. Plenty of additional parking in the complex. Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table. Pets OK, with restrictions

