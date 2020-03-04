All apartments in Hazel Dell
405 NE 85th St K
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

405 NE 85th St K

405 Northeast 85th Street · (818) 599-4361
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA 98665
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit K · Avail. now

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870

Splendid spacious Condo for rent, Lower level Condo located in a quiet gated community, Convenient location, near major Freeways, 15 minutes to PDX, shopping centers, parks & public transportation near by, walking distance. Condo features vaulted ceilings with plenty of storage space. Kitchen equipped with dishwasher, electrical cooking range and fridge. Eating area with open floor plan to the living room, great for entertaining. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Large sliding glass doors provide lots of natural light. Newer high efficiency Ductless heating and cooling system. Washer and Dryer located upstairs. Fully fenced yard with covered patio and small garden. One of the only units in complex with direct access to private detached car garage thru backyard patio, operated by remote control. Plenty of additional parking in the complex. Community center features gym, seasonal pool, sauna and recreational room with pool table. Pets OK, with restrictions
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27870
Property Id 27870

(RLNE5808151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 NE 85th St K have any available units?
405 NE 85th St K has a unit available for $1,755 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 NE 85th St K have?
Some of 405 NE 85th St K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 NE 85th St K currently offering any rent specials?
405 NE 85th St K isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 NE 85th St K pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 NE 85th St K is pet friendly.
Does 405 NE 85th St K offer parking?
Yes, 405 NE 85th St K does offer parking.
Does 405 NE 85th St K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 NE 85th St K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 NE 85th St K have a pool?
Yes, 405 NE 85th St K has a pool.
Does 405 NE 85th St K have accessible units?
No, 405 NE 85th St K does not have accessible units.
Does 405 NE 85th St K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 NE 85th St K has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 NE 85th St K have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 NE 85th St K does not have units with air conditioning.
