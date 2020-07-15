All apartments in Grant County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

9396 Beacon Rd NE

9396 Beacon Rd NE · (509) 764-6600
Location

9396 Beacon Rd NE, Grant County, WA 98837

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 9396 Beacon Rd NE · Avail. Aug 3

$650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

9396 Beacon Rd NE Available 08/03/20 1 bedroom 1 bath - Available August 03, 2020

9396 Beacon Rd NE
Moses Lake, WA

Tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedroom. Separate eating space adjoined to kitchen, living room with access to bedroom. Washer and dryer, refrigerator and stove included. 1 car covered parking with a fenced yard. W/S/G is included in the rent. Small, well behaved pet is negotiable with additional fee.
1 year lease preferred.
No smoking on premises.
Showings can be scheduled with an approved application.

$650/month
$650 deposit

For showings or applications, please contact:
Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837

(RLNE2909018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9396 Beacon Rd NE have any available units?
9396 Beacon Rd NE has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9396 Beacon Rd NE have?
Some of 9396 Beacon Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9396 Beacon Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
9396 Beacon Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9396 Beacon Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9396 Beacon Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 9396 Beacon Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 9396 Beacon Rd NE offers parking.
Does 9396 Beacon Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9396 Beacon Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9396 Beacon Rd NE have a pool?
No, 9396 Beacon Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 9396 Beacon Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 9396 Beacon Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9396 Beacon Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9396 Beacon Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9396 Beacon Rd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9396 Beacon Rd NE does not have units with air conditioning.
