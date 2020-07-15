Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking carpet range refrigerator

9396 Beacon Rd NE Available 08/03/20 1 bedroom 1 bath - Available August 03, 2020



9396 Beacon Rd NE

Moses Lake, WA



Tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedroom. Separate eating space adjoined to kitchen, living room with access to bedroom. Washer and dryer, refrigerator and stove included. 1 car covered parking with a fenced yard. W/S/G is included in the rent. Small, well behaved pet is negotiable with additional fee.

1 year lease preferred.

No smoking on premises.

Showings can be scheduled with an approved application.



$650/month

$650 deposit



For showings or applications, please contact:

Portfolio Real Estate

509-764-6600

119 E Broadway Ave

Moses Lake, WA 98837



(RLNE2909018)