Amenities
9396 Beacon Rd NE Available 08/03/20 1 bedroom 1 bath - Available August 03, 2020
9396 Beacon Rd NE
Moses Lake, WA
Tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex. Tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedroom. Separate eating space adjoined to kitchen, living room with access to bedroom. Washer and dryer, refrigerator and stove included. 1 car covered parking with a fenced yard. W/S/G is included in the rent. Small, well behaved pet is negotiable with additional fee.
1 year lease preferred.
No smoking on premises.
Showings can be scheduled with an approved application.
$650/month
$650 deposit
For showings or applications, please contact:
Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837
(RLNE2909018)