Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard - Available Now in Moses Lake

4325 Star Dr. NE



Tidy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home w/ fully fenced front yard. Partially fenced backyard with additional storage areas. Fresh paint, inside and out. Cute wood stove along w/ central heating and A/C. New flooring throughout home and fresh carpet in 2 bedrooms. Open kitchen layout with all appliances. W/D hookups. WSG included, tenant responsible for electric. Small pet negotiable with additional fee. 1 year lease.



$1150/mo.

$1000 deposit



For information or applications, contact:

Portfolio Real Estate

509-764-6600

119 E. Broadway Ave.

Moses Lake, WA 98837



(RLNE5820706)