Grant County, WA
4325 Star Dr NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

4325 Star Dr NE

4325 Star Drive Northeast · (509) 764-6600
Location

4325 Star Drive Northeast, Grant County, WA 98837

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4325 Star Dr NE · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1246 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard - Available Now in Moses Lake
4325 Star Dr. NE

Tidy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home w/ fully fenced front yard. Partially fenced backyard with additional storage areas. Fresh paint, inside and out. Cute wood stove along w/ central heating and A/C. New flooring throughout home and fresh carpet in 2 bedrooms. Open kitchen layout with all appliances. W/D hookups. WSG included, tenant responsible for electric. Small pet negotiable with additional fee. 1 year lease.

$1150/mo.
$1000 deposit

For information or applications, contact:
Portfolio Real Estate
509-764-6600
119 E. Broadway Ave.
Moses Lake, WA 98837

(RLNE5820706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Star Dr NE have any available units?
4325 Star Dr NE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4325 Star Dr NE have?
Some of 4325 Star Dr NE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Star Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Star Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Star Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Star Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Star Dr NE offer parking?
No, 4325 Star Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 4325 Star Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Star Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Star Dr NE have a pool?
No, 4325 Star Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Star Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 4325 Star Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Star Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Star Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4325 Star Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4325 Star Dr NE has units with air conditioning.
