Grant County, WA
21837 NE Section Pl
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

21837 NE Section Pl

21837 Section Pl NE · (509) 764-6600
Location

21837 Section Pl NE, Grant County, WA 99133

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 21837 NE Section Pl · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in Grand Coulee - Available July 2020 in Grand Coulee
21837 Section Pl.

3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on large lot in Grand Coulee. Approximately 1500 sf. Additional storage space. Tenant pays water, garbage, and electric. Small pet negotiable with additional fee. 1 year lease. Showings will only be scheduled with an approved application.

$995/mo.
$995 deposit

For more information or to schedule a showing, please call:
Portfolio Real Estate
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837
509-764-6600

(RLNE3228751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21837 NE Section Pl have any available units?
21837 NE Section Pl has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 21837 NE Section Pl currently offering any rent specials?
21837 NE Section Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21837 NE Section Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 21837 NE Section Pl is pet friendly.
Does 21837 NE Section Pl offer parking?
No, 21837 NE Section Pl does not offer parking.
Does 21837 NE Section Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21837 NE Section Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21837 NE Section Pl have a pool?
No, 21837 NE Section Pl does not have a pool.
Does 21837 NE Section Pl have accessible units?
No, 21837 NE Section Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 21837 NE Section Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 21837 NE Section Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21837 NE Section Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 21837 NE Section Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
