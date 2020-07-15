21837 NE Section Pl

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in Grand Coulee - Available July 2020 in Grand Coulee

21837 Section Pl.



3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on large lot in Grand Coulee. Approximately 1500 sf. Additional storage space. Tenant pays water, garbage, and electric. Small pet negotiable with additional fee. 1 year lease. Showings will only be scheduled with an approved application.



$995/mo.

$995 deposit



For more information or to schedule a showing, please call:

Portfolio Real Estate

119 E Broadway Ave

Moses Lake, WA 98837

509-764-6600



(RLNE3228751)