21837 NE Section Pl

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in Grand Coulee - Available July 2020 in Grand Coulee
21837 Section Pl.
3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on large lot in Grand Coulee. Approximately 1500 sf. Additional storage space. Tenant pays water, garbage, and electric. Small pet negotiable with additional fee. 1 year lease. Showings will only be scheduled with an approved application.
$995/mo.
$995 deposit
For more information or to schedule a showing, please call:
Portfolio Real Estate
119 E Broadway Ave
Moses Lake, WA 98837
509-764-6600
(RLNE3228751)