2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
34 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Frederickson, WA
20 Units Available
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
7 Units Available
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1110 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
14 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1021 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
3 Units Available
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1181 sqft
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
7 Units Available
Parkland
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Quiet Community in Tacoma Monterra Apartment Homes are conveniently located just south of Tacoma, Washington. Find comfort in relaxing in our indoor/ outdoor swimming pools, hot tub and sauna.
21 Units Available
Parkland
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
940 sqft
Welcome to Nantucket Gate Apartments, the premier gated community in the beautiful Parkland neighborhood of Tacoma, WA. The strikingly handsome architecture of Nantucket Gate is remarkable for its large triple-bay windows and rich decor.
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1052 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
926 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Puyallup near Route 512, only 20 minutes from JBLM. Easy access to bus lines, shopping, dining and Pierce College. Features gourmet kitchen, private patio, on-site pool and fitness studio.
Results within 10 miles of Frederickson
14 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
7 Units Available
Fife
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
958 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
5 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
15 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
12 Units Available
Glenwood
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
965 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
5 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
950 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
10 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
23 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1013 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
6 Units Available
Surprise Lake Village
2800 Queens Way, Milton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1014 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living in a complex with a 24-hour gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups or in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patios or balconies. Pets allowed.
9 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
10 Units Available
Fife
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
879 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Contact for Availability
Pacific
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
7 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
7 Units Available
South Tacoma
Westmall Terrace
4720 South Pine Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
851 sqft
Move up to a great location! WestMall Terrace is within minutes of I-5 freeway, Tacoma Mall, Downtown Tacoma & Military Bases. Do you want an easier commute to work, need to go shopping, going out to dinner and a show? Save money on gas.
7 Units Available
Fife
Port Landing at Fife
2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1029 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Port Landing at Fife in Fife. View photos, descriptions and more!
