Frederickson, WA
8212 184th St Ct E
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

8212 184th St Ct E

8212 184th Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

8212 184th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA 98375
South Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful Updated 4br Home in Fredrickson - Property Id: 120920

Home is being renovated, Open House 3rd week in July. If you are serious about the home, please complete the questionnaire and/or free application.

Home is located at the south end of Puyallup, in Fredrickson. This little town has much less traffic than South Hill with ample shopping and lovely parks.

Beautiful well kept non-smoking 4 brm 2.5 bath home on corner lot with new fence. Large master & very large bedroom upstairs, 2 smaller bedrooms. Large kitchen with granite counters & SS appliances. Large back & side yard for playing and entertaining.
Home boasts new flooring, paint, blinds, landscaping, and updates.
2nd fridge in garage with massive built in garage shelving.
Walking distance to Rite Aid, grocery stores, parks, coffee shops, and more.

Require:
Income at 3x rent. Non-smoking home (inside/outside). No pets. No BKs, late rent payments, lack of verifiable rental history for all adult occupants, or lack of verifiable employment. Credit score min 680. No section 8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120920
Property Id 120920

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8212 184th St Ct E have any available units?
8212 184th St Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederickson, WA.
What amenities does 8212 184th St Ct E have?
Some of 8212 184th St Ct E's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8212 184th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
8212 184th St Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8212 184th St Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 8212 184th St Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederickson.
Does 8212 184th St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 8212 184th St Ct E offers parking.
Does 8212 184th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8212 184th St Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8212 184th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 8212 184th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 8212 184th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 8212 184th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 8212 184th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8212 184th St Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 8212 184th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8212 184th St Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
