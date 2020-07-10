8212 184th St Ct E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful Updated 4br Home in Fredrickson - Property Id: 120920



Home is being renovated, Open House 3rd week in July. If you are serious about the home, please complete the questionnaire and/or free application.



Home is located at the south end of Puyallup, in Fredrickson. This little town has much less traffic than South Hill with ample shopping and lovely parks.



Beautiful well kept non-smoking 4 brm 2.5 bath home on corner lot with new fence. Large master & very large bedroom upstairs, 2 smaller bedrooms. Large kitchen with granite counters & SS appliances. Large back & side yard for playing and entertaining.

Home boasts new flooring, paint, blinds, landscaping, and updates.

2nd fridge in garage with massive built in garage shelving.

Walking distance to Rite Aid, grocery stores, parks, coffee shops, and more.



Require:

Income at 3x rent. Non-smoking home (inside/outside). No pets. No BKs, late rent payments, lack of verifiable rental history for all adult occupants, or lack of verifiable employment. Credit score min 680. No section 8

No Pets Allowed



