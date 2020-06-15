Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

7017 179th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Puyallup 2 Story - Pankella Estates

Located close to Frederickson



**Please due not disturb tenants. Ask agent for details.



4 bedrooms,2.5 bathroom

2690 square feet

Living room

Bonus/office

Dining room

Kitchen

Laundry Room



Appliances included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Washer/Dryer Hookup



Parking: 2 car garage



Amenities: Extra large master bedroom, Close to shopping, Joint Base Lewis McCord, Hwy 512, Southhill Mall



About the neighborhood: Pankella Estates



*Please be sure to verify School District on your own

Elementary: Frederickson Elementary

Middle School: Liberty Junior High

High School: Graham Kapowsin High School



$2150.00 Monthly Rent

$1750.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



No pets allowed



Renters Insurance required for all tenants



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Susan Willadsen

206-271-9622 cell

www.rentalrain.com



