Frederickson, WA
7017 179th St Ct E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

7017 179th St Ct E

7017 179th Street Court East · (206) 271-9622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7017 179th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA 98375
Frederickson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7017 179th St Ct E · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2690 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7017 179th St Ct E Available 07/01/20 Puyallup 2 Story - Pankella Estates
Located close to Frederickson

**Please due not disturb tenants. Ask agent for details.

4 bedrooms,2.5 bathroom
2690 square feet
Living room
Bonus/office
Dining room
Kitchen
Laundry Room

Appliances included: Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Washer/Dryer Hookup

Parking: 2 car garage

Amenities: Extra large master bedroom, Close to shopping, Joint Base Lewis McCord, Hwy 512, Southhill Mall

About the neighborhood: Pankella Estates

*Please be sure to verify School District on your own
Elementary: Frederickson Elementary
Middle School: Liberty Junior High
High School: Graham Kapowsin High School

$2150.00 Monthly Rent
$1750.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

No pets allowed

Renters Insurance required for all tenants

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Susan Willadsen
206-271-9622 cell
www.rentalrain.com

(RLNE4939681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 179th St Ct E have any available units?
7017 179th St Ct E has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7017 179th St Ct E have?
Some of 7017 179th St Ct E's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 179th St Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
7017 179th St Ct E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 179th St Ct E pet-friendly?
No, 7017 179th St Ct E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederickson.
Does 7017 179th St Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 7017 179th St Ct E does offer parking.
Does 7017 179th St Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 179th St Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 179th St Ct E have a pool?
No, 7017 179th St Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 7017 179th St Ct E have accessible units?
No, 7017 179th St Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 179th St Ct E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7017 179th St Ct E has units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 179th St Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 179th St Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.
