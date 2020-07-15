Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets cable included carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area parking playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly internet access

Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways. Our tree-lined street invites residents to feel at HOME! Our oversized floor plans and expansive cathedral windows provide a light-filled and open living environment. Entertainment-style kitchens, spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces are just a few amenities that will add to the ambiance of your gracious new home. Van Mall North apartments also come with full-size washer/dryers, true walk-in closets, and garages with direct remote control access. Please call us or stop by for a tour today!