Amenities
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways. Our tree-lined street invites residents to feel at HOME! Our oversized floor plans and expansive cathedral windows provide a light-filled and open living environment. Entertainment-style kitchens, spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces are just a few amenities that will add to the ambiance of your gracious new home. Van Mall North apartments also come with full-size washer/dryers, true walk-in closets, and garages with direct remote control access. Please call us or stop by for a tour today!