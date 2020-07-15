All apartments in Five Corners
Five Corners, WA
Van Mall North
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:52 AM

Van Mall North

9009 NE 54th St · (360) 301-7446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA 98662
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit GG46 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,408

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 844 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit DD26 · Avail. now

$1,531

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit CC15 · Avail. now

$1,584

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Van Mall North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
playground
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
internet access
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways. Our tree-lined street invites residents to feel at HOME! Our oversized floor plans and expansive cathedral windows provide a light-filled and open living environment. Entertainment-style kitchens, spacious bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, and wood-burning fireplaces are just a few amenities that will add to the ambiance of your gracious new home. Van Mall North apartments also come with full-size washer/dryers, true walk-in closets, and garages with direct remote control access. Please call us or stop by for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface Lot, Attached Garage. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Van Mall North have any available units?
Van Mall North has 3 units available starting at $1,408 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Van Mall North have?
Some of Van Mall North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Van Mall North currently offering any rent specials?
Van Mall North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Van Mall North pet-friendly?
Yes, Van Mall North is pet friendly.
Does Van Mall North offer parking?
Yes, Van Mall North offers parking.
Does Van Mall North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Van Mall North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Van Mall North have a pool?
No, Van Mall North does not have a pool.
Does Van Mall North have accessible units?
Yes, Van Mall North has accessible units.
Does Van Mall North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Van Mall North has units with dishwashers.
Does Van Mall North have units with air conditioning?
No, Van Mall North does not have units with air conditioning.
