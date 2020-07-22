116 Farallone

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FIRCREST 3 BED ONE LEVEL SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE - This spacious yet cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home features a 1 car garage and 1,360 sq ft of living space. The living room has a large picture window for ample natural light, and a beautiful wood wrapped wood burning fireplace.



The formal dining room is located off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen has classic white cabinets, a dish washer, and views of the private backyard. There are three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom with custom cabinetry.



Outside the fully fenced yard is perfect for any activity and there is a covered patio in the back with a fireplace! Perfect for enjoying the beautiful summer nights the Northwest is known for! Lawn care is the responsibility of the tenants.



Located on a quiet street in commuter friendly Fircrest with easy access to shopping, schools, recreation, and Highway 16!



