Home
/
Fircrest, WA
/
116 Farallone
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

116 Farallone

116 Farallone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

116 Farallone Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FIRCREST 3 BED ONE LEVEL SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCE - This spacious yet cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home features a 1 car garage and 1,360 sq ft of living space. The living room has a large picture window for ample natural light, and a beautiful wood wrapped wood burning fireplace.

The formal dining room is located off the kitchen, perfect for entertaining! The eat-in kitchen has classic white cabinets, a dish washer, and views of the private backyard. There are three spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom with custom cabinetry.

Outside the fully fenced yard is perfect for any activity and there is a covered patio in the back with a fireplace! Perfect for enjoying the beautiful summer nights the Northwest is known for! Lawn care is the responsibility of the tenants.

Located on a quiet street in commuter friendly Fircrest with easy access to shopping, schools, recreation, and Highway 16!

(RLNE5326399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Farallone have any available units?
116 Farallone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fircrest, WA.
What amenities does 116 Farallone have?
Some of 116 Farallone's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Farallone currently offering any rent specials?
116 Farallone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Farallone pet-friendly?
No, 116 Farallone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fircrest.
Does 116 Farallone offer parking?
Yes, 116 Farallone offers parking.
Does 116 Farallone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Farallone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Farallone have a pool?
No, 116 Farallone does not have a pool.
Does 116 Farallone have accessible units?
No, 116 Farallone does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Farallone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Farallone has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Farallone have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Farallone does not have units with air conditioning.
