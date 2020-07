Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments hot tub media room online portal package receiving

Live at Tarmigan at Wapato Creek and enjoy breath taking views, stunning picturesque settings and a wonderful array of amenities. Nestled in the cradle of majestic Mt. Rainier and Wapato Creek, Tarmigan is your oasis from the daily grind. Thoughtful design and contemporary style are the hallmarks of your new apartment home, while our outstanding clubhouse offers hours of recreational entertainment.