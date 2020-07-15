All apartments in Fife
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Port Landing at Fife

2715 62nd Avenue East · (253) 559-0106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2715 62nd Avenue East, Fife, WA 98424
Fife

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B13 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,205

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit E23 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit G14 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,415

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D14 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit R11 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Port Landing at Fife.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
online portal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for one pet and $600 for two pets
limit: 2 pets per apartment
restrictions: All pets may not weigh more than twenty pounds (20 lbs), once full grown. The following is a list of unacceptable breeds of dogs the property owner does not accept: Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, German Shepherd or German Shepherd Mix, Husky, Labrador or Labrador Mix, Mastiff, Pit Bull or Pit Bull Mix, Rottweiler or Wolf Hybrid. The Property Owner does not accept exotic or wild animals, including but not limited to snakes, rabbits, ferrets, rodents and reptiles, insects, such as scorpions, tarantulas, ants and black widows.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Port Landing at Fife have any available units?
Port Landing at Fife has 7 units available starting at $1,205 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Port Landing at Fife have?
Some of Port Landing at Fife's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Port Landing at Fife currently offering any rent specials?
Port Landing at Fife is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Port Landing at Fife pet-friendly?
Yes, Port Landing at Fife is pet friendly.
Does Port Landing at Fife offer parking?
Yes, Port Landing at Fife offers parking.
Does Port Landing at Fife have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Port Landing at Fife offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Port Landing at Fife have a pool?
Yes, Port Landing at Fife has a pool.
Does Port Landing at Fife have accessible units?
Yes, Port Landing at Fife has accessible units.
Does Port Landing at Fife have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Port Landing at Fife has units with dishwashers.
Does Port Landing at Fife have units with air conditioning?
No, Port Landing at Fife does not have units with air conditioning.
