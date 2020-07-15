Port Landing at Fife

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for one pet and $600 for two pets
limit: 2 pets per apartment
restrictions: All pets may not weigh more than twenty pounds (20 lbs), once full grown. The following is a list of unacceptable breeds of dogs the property owner does not accept: Akita, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Boxer, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Great Dane, German Shepherd or German Shepherd Mix, Husky, Labrador or Labrador Mix, Mastiff, Pit Bull or Pit Bull Mix, Rottweiler or Wolf Hybrid. The Property Owner does not accept exotic or wild animals, including but not limited to snakes, rabbits, ferrets, rodents and reptiles, insects, such as scorpions, tarantulas, ants and black widows.