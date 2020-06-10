All apartments in Fife Heights
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

522 64th Avenue Court East

522 64th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

522 64th Avenue Court East, Fife Heights, WA 98424

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home located in Fife! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 64th Avenue Court East have any available units?
522 64th Avenue Court East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife Heights, WA.
Is 522 64th Avenue Court East currently offering any rent specials?
522 64th Avenue Court East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 64th Avenue Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 64th Avenue Court East is pet friendly.
Does 522 64th Avenue Court East offer parking?
No, 522 64th Avenue Court East does not offer parking.
Does 522 64th Avenue Court East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 64th Avenue Court East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 64th Avenue Court East have a pool?
No, 522 64th Avenue Court East does not have a pool.
Does 522 64th Avenue Court East have accessible units?
No, 522 64th Avenue Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 522 64th Avenue Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 64th Avenue Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 522 64th Avenue Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 64th Avenue Court East does not have units with air conditioning.

