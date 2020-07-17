All apartments in Ferndale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl

5833 Pioneer Ridge Place · (360) 733-7944 ext. 1353
Location

5833 Pioneer Ridge Place, Ferndale, WA 98248

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5833 Pioneer Ridge Place - Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex style home conveniently located right on the outskirts of downtown Ferndale near shopping, restaurants, and schools. This gorgeous home features a washer/dryer in unit, gas heat, driveway, and garage. Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Tenant pays all utilities.

No units are rented sight unseen, however you can apply before you have seen the unit.

Rent rates, security deposits, and any specials are subject to change without notice at the discretion of management.

All information provided is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Availability dates are estimated dates and should always be verified with Windermere.

Disclaimer: Photos are representative of like-kind units and may not reflect the exact unit advertised.

A $40 fee is required for each application. A co-signer fee of $25 may be required. If approved, a $50 administrative fee is required. These fees are non-refundable.

All units are non-smoking units.

Regular office hours are Mon-Fri 9am to 5:30pm. 541 W. Bakerview Rd., Bellingham, WA.

When photos are available they may not represent exact depreciation of the property and/or current state.

(RLNE5867205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl have any available units?
5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ferndale.
Does 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl offers parking.
Does 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl have a pool?
No, 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl have accessible units?
No, 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5833 Pioneer Ridge Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
