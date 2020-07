Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning bathtub oven range Property Amenities carport gym parking pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park

Trellis is proud to offer newly-remodeled 2 & 3 bedroom homes with designer finishes at an affordable price. Beautifully-crafted homes set among a serene community with amazing landscapes and greenery, Trellis provides a neighborhood setting for you and your family to thrive. Come experience the best in apartment living at Trellis Apartment Homes.