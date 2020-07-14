Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool racquetball court hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pet friendly internet access sauna tennis court

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Modern, spacious, and peaceful, Riverstone Apartment Homes in Federal Way, Washington are an idyllic location for families and couples who want to live near Seattle, but who are looking for a little extra peace and quiet. With extraordinary views of Puget Sound, Riverstone will feel like home the minute you step over the threshold. Our apartment homes are designed to offer all the conveniences you want in a clean and modern style. The beautiful apartment homes of Riverstone are removed from the urban environment, but they're also close to all the activities you need like shopping, dining, and cultural activities. Our apartments in Federal Way offer an ideal balance of a quiet suburban lifestyle that's also within reach of life's more exciting pursuits. We know your tastes and attitudes change day-to-day, and we accommodate that ever-changing lifestyle.