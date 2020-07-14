All apartments in Federal Way
Federal Way, WA
Riverstone Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:33 AM

Riverstone Apartment Homes

27314 24th Ave S · (253) 289-6169
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27314 24th Ave S, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 253 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 090 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 184 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 229 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverstone Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
internet access
sauna
tennis court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Modern, spacious, and peaceful, Riverstone Apartment Homes in Federal Way, Washington are an idyllic location for families and couples who want to live near Seattle, but who are looking for a little extra peace and quiet. With extraordinary views of Puget Sound, Riverstone will feel like home the minute you step over the threshold. Our apartment homes are designed to offer all the conveniences you want in a clean and modern style. The beautiful apartment homes of Riverstone are removed from the urban environment, but they're also close to all the activities you need like shopping, dining, and cultural activities. Our apartments in Federal Way offer an ideal balance of a quiet suburban lifestyle that's also within reach of life's more exciting pursuits. We know your tastes and attitudes change day-to-day, and we accommodate that ever-changing lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $16
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $175
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information. 1 outdoor space. Carport: $100.
Storage Details: Detached storage: $15

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverstone Apartment Homes have any available units?
Riverstone Apartment Homes has 4 units available starting at $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverstone Apartment Homes have?
Some of Riverstone Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverstone Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Riverstone Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverstone Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverstone Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Riverstone Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Riverstone Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Riverstone Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Riverstone Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverstone Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Riverstone Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Riverstone Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Riverstone Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Riverstone Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverstone Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
