All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like Crestview West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
Crestview West
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:21 AM

Crestview West

27912 Pacific Highway South · (253) 246-1280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

27912 Pacific Highway South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crestview West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Crestview West offers Studios, Spacious One and Two Bedroom Apartment Homes at prices you simply can't refuse! With paid water, sewer, and garbage and washer and dryer. What's there to think about?? Our friendly staff will welcome you with a smile, and guide you on a tour of your new home. Call today! Applications will ONLY be accepted if a link is provided to you by the property. There are no exceptions. If you applied before viewing this message, your application will be good for 30 days from the day that you applied. We do not refund application fees.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Holding Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictrions / Weight Limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crestview West have any available units?
Crestview West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does Crestview West have?
Some of Crestview West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crestview West currently offering any rent specials?
Crestview West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crestview West pet-friendly?
Yes, Crestview West is pet friendly.
Does Crestview West offer parking?
Yes, Crestview West offers parking.
Does Crestview West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crestview West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crestview West have a pool?
No, Crestview West does not have a pool.
Does Crestview West have accessible units?
No, Crestview West does not have accessible units.
Does Crestview West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crestview West has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Crestview West?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity