27912 Pacific Highway South, Federal Way, WA 98003
Price and availability
VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crestview West.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Crestview West offers Studios, Spacious One and Two Bedroom Apartment Homes at prices you simply can't refuse! With paid water, sewer, and garbage and washer and dryer. What's there to think about?? Our friendly staff will welcome you with a smile, and guide you on a tour of your new home. Call today! Applications will ONLY be accepted if a link is provided to you by the property. There are no exceptions. If you applied before viewing this message, your application will be good for 30 days from the day that you applied. We do not refund application fees.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $44 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Holding Deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictrions / Weight Limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Crestview West have any available units?
Crestview West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.