Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

555 sw 334th court

555 Southwest 334th Court · (253) 736-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 Southwest 334th Court, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ridge Federal Way - Property Id: 312330

• Welcome to Huge beautiful house in the best neighborhood in heart of Federal Way at Ridge
• 4 bedrooms (Huge master suite, walk in closets), 2.5 baths, a den/office, & 3 car garage with lots of storage, Additional parking spots are available in front of the house.
• Must see the large backyard, it is huge! And very beautiful
• Big open kitchen with plenty of lights
• Very big laundry room with lots of space. You can use laundry chute( instead of taking dirty clothes and linens from upstairs to laundry room) .
• Two set of stairs , makes it more convenient to go up and down stairs of this big two story house.
• Sprinkler system make watering of the lawns easy/comfortable
• Walking distance to a very nice walking trail
•Located at the end of a cul- de- sac in a very quiet neighborhood
•Near to the Private Community Park
•New ROOF, and some new remodels inside the house.
• A lot more

Please contact Ali ( 253/736-3252) for more information
555 SW 334TH Court Federal Way, WA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/555-sw-334th-court-ridge-federal-way-wa/312330
Property Id 312330

(RLNE5955625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 sw 334th court have any available units?
555 sw 334th court has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 sw 334th court have?
Some of 555 sw 334th court's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 sw 334th court currently offering any rent specials?
555 sw 334th court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 sw 334th court pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 sw 334th court is pet friendly.
Does 555 sw 334th court offer parking?
Yes, 555 sw 334th court offers parking.
Does 555 sw 334th court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 sw 334th court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 sw 334th court have a pool?
No, 555 sw 334th court does not have a pool.
Does 555 sw 334th court have accessible units?
No, 555 sw 334th court does not have accessible units.
Does 555 sw 334th court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 sw 334th court has units with dishwashers.
