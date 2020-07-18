Amenities
Ridge Federal Way - Property Id: 312330
• Welcome to Huge beautiful house in the best neighborhood in heart of Federal Way at Ridge
• 4 bedrooms (Huge master suite, walk in closets), 2.5 baths, a den/office, & 3 car garage with lots of storage, Additional parking spots are available in front of the house.
• Must see the large backyard, it is huge! And very beautiful
• Big open kitchen with plenty of lights
• Very big laundry room with lots of space. You can use laundry chute( instead of taking dirty clothes and linens from upstairs to laundry room) .
• Two set of stairs , makes it more convenient to go up and down stairs of this big two story house.
• Sprinkler system make watering of the lawns easy/comfortable
• Walking distance to a very nice walking trail
•Located at the end of a cul- de- sac in a very quiet neighborhood
•Near to the Private Community Park
•New ROOF, and some new remodels inside the house.
• A lot more
Please contact Ali ( 253/736-3252) for more information
555 SW 334TH Court Federal Way, WA
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/555-sw-334th-court-ridge-federal-way-wa/312330
Property Id 312330
(RLNE5955625)