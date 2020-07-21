All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 34847 8th Place Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
34847 8th Place Southwest
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:25 PM

34847 8th Place Southwest

34847 8th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

34847 8th Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in Federal Way! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34847 8th Place Southwest have any available units?
34847 8th Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 34847 8th Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
34847 8th Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34847 8th Place Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 34847 8th Place Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 34847 8th Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 34847 8th Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 34847 8th Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34847 8th Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34847 8th Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 34847 8th Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 34847 8th Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 34847 8th Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 34847 8th Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 34847 8th Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34847 8th Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 34847 8th Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFederal Way 2 Bedroom Apartments
Federal Way Cheap ApartmentsFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College