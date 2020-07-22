33318 42nd Ave SW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Located in a beautiful neighborhood in breathtaking Federal Way/Dash Point. Apartment is close to hiking trails, fine dining and shopping options a short distance away. Easy access to public transportation, 10 min from I-5 and Hwy 18.

This luxury apartment has it all: 9ft ceilings, hardwood flooring, 1 large bedroom with huge walk in closet, open living room plan. Recently remodeled kitchen with soft close drawers- stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, glass-top stove, large eat-at granite-top island, garbage disposal, dishwasher and convection/microwave oven. Apartment includes washer and dryer. New pics of recent remodel available soon!



Apartment includes private entrance from the side of the house with on street parking. Utilities include: (water, sewer, electricity, gas, AC and trash). Cable/WiFi ready. Apartment tour by appointment only.

Lease Terms:

$1550.00/Month

$1550.00 Deposit

Lease Length: One Year

$600 refundable damage deposit

Available: 11/01/2019

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157973p

No Pets Allowed



