All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 33318 42nd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
33318 42nd Ave SW
Last updated November 3 2019 at 11:48 AM

33318 42nd Ave SW

33318 42nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

33318 42nd Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
1BR 800sqft luxury apartment - Property Id: 157973

Located in a beautiful neighborhood in breathtaking Federal Way/Dash Point. Apartment is close to hiking trails, fine dining and shopping options a short distance away. Easy access to public transportation, 10 min from I-5 and Hwy 18.
This luxury apartment has it all: 9ft ceilings, hardwood flooring, 1 large bedroom with huge walk in closet, open living room plan. Recently remodeled kitchen with soft close drawers- stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, glass-top stove, large eat-at granite-top island, garbage disposal, dishwasher and convection/microwave oven. Apartment includes washer and dryer. New pics of recent remodel available soon!

Apartment includes private entrance from the side of the house with on street parking. Utilities include: (water, sewer, electricity, gas, AC and trash). Cable/WiFi ready. Apartment tour by appointment only.
Lease Terms:
$1550.00/Month
$1550.00 Deposit
Lease Length: One Year
$600 refundable damage deposit
Available: 11/01/2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157973p
Property Id 157973

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33318 42nd Ave SW have any available units?
33318 42nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 33318 42nd Ave SW have?
Some of 33318 42nd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33318 42nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
33318 42nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33318 42nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 33318 42nd Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 33318 42nd Ave SW offer parking?
No, 33318 42nd Ave SW does not offer parking.
Does 33318 42nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33318 42nd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33318 42nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 33318 42nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 33318 42nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 33318 42nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 33318 42nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33318 42nd Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Riverstone Apartment Homes
27314 24th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Soundview
28425 18th Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFederal Way 2 Bedroom Apartments
Federal Way Cheap ApartmentsFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College