All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 31756 42nd Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
31756 42nd Ave SW
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

31756 42nd Ave SW

31756 42nd Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

31756 42nd Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
31756 42nd Ave SW Available 10/29/19 Beautiful, Modern 3BR/1.75BA Home!! TOUR TODAY!!! - Welcome Home!!!

This home has a ton of custom details, remodeled kitchen, and 2 car garage! You will love coming home to this stunning home in Twin Lakes/Federal Way! Your entry has a beautiful luxury look, thick classic white trim and huge windows flooding this home with sunlight!!!

The open concept floor plan, high ceilings and bright lighting are a big delight when you first step foot in the door. You will immediately notice an open space, perfect for a formal living room, office space etc. Separated from this you will find your dining room and your favorite room in the house! The kitchen!! You have a cool modern kitchen with cambria counter tops, tons of cabinetry, and a full matching stainless steel appliance package. There is a ton of counter top space for cooking & preparation plus, bar seating!

Off the kitchen is your second living room with a beautiful classic fireplace, access to your laundry room (washer and dryer stay!!) and huge 2 car garage with extra storage!

Down the hall you will find a full bath with sparkling fixtures, stylish counter-tops & bright lighting!! Each bedroom is very nicely sized and the master bedroom includes a private bath! This features a modern separated vanity with tons of lighting!

Before you leave, dont forget to peek outside to your backyard retreat. Fully fenced, and nicely secluded. There is a nice concrete patio area, great for BBQs and entertaining. The trees make you feel like youre out in the woods. Such a nice outdoor experience!!

Requirements:
-Income must meet or exceed 3 times the rent amount
-Must have good credit and great landlord references
-No evictions, bankruptcies/felonies/misdemeanors
-Dogs ok on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit
-Owner prefers 2-3 year lease

Please call/text/email for a showing!

Angelina
206-486-4255

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4915500)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31756 42nd Ave SW have any available units?
31756 42nd Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 31756 42nd Ave SW have?
Some of 31756 42nd Ave SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31756 42nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
31756 42nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31756 42nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 31756 42nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 31756 42nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 31756 42nd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 31756 42nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31756 42nd Ave SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31756 42nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 31756 42nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 31756 42nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 31756 42nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 31756 42nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 31756 42nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Cove
33131 1st Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Waterbury Park
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
The Commons
190 S 334th St
Federal Way, WA 98003

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College