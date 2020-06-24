Amenities

31756 42nd Ave SW Available 10/29/19 Beautiful, Modern 3BR/1.75BA Home!! TOUR TODAY!!! - Welcome Home!!!



This home has a ton of custom details, remodeled kitchen, and 2 car garage! You will love coming home to this stunning home in Twin Lakes/Federal Way! Your entry has a beautiful luxury look, thick classic white trim and huge windows flooding this home with sunlight!!!



The open concept floor plan, high ceilings and bright lighting are a big delight when you first step foot in the door. You will immediately notice an open space, perfect for a formal living room, office space etc. Separated from this you will find your dining room and your favorite room in the house! The kitchen!! You have a cool modern kitchen with cambria counter tops, tons of cabinetry, and a full matching stainless steel appliance package. There is a ton of counter top space for cooking & preparation plus, bar seating!



Off the kitchen is your second living room with a beautiful classic fireplace, access to your laundry room (washer and dryer stay!!) and huge 2 car garage with extra storage!



Down the hall you will find a full bath with sparkling fixtures, stylish counter-tops & bright lighting!! Each bedroom is very nicely sized and the master bedroom includes a private bath! This features a modern separated vanity with tons of lighting!



Before you leave, dont forget to peek outside to your backyard retreat. Fully fenced, and nicely secluded. There is a nice concrete patio area, great for BBQs and entertaining. The trees make you feel like youre out in the woods. Such a nice outdoor experience!!



Requirements:

-Income must meet or exceed 3 times the rent amount

-Must have good credit and great landlord references

-No evictions, bankruptcies/felonies/misdemeanors

-Dogs ok on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit

-Owner prefers 2-3 year lease



Please call/text/email for a showing!



Angelina

206-486-4255



