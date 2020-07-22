All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

30415 3rd Pl S

30415 3rd Place South · No Longer Available
Location

30415 3rd Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom Home on Large Lot in Federal Way - Application Pending:

This three bedroom home has 1 1/2 bathrooms and sits on a huge 8,400 square foot lot. The home has fresh designer paint, cozy living room with wood burning fire place, a nice dining room space that is open to the kitchen and living room.
Easy access to the backyard from a side door from the kitchen. Large carport and a big driveway are a great accessory to this charming home.

James@Havenrent.com

#1078

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30415 3rd Pl S have any available units?
30415 3rd Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 30415 3rd Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
30415 3rd Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30415 3rd Pl S pet-friendly?
No, 30415 3rd Pl S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 30415 3rd Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 30415 3rd Pl S offers parking.
Does 30415 3rd Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30415 3rd Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30415 3rd Pl S have a pool?
No, 30415 3rd Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 30415 3rd Pl S have accessible units?
No, 30415 3rd Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 30415 3rd Pl S have units with dishwashers?
No, 30415 3rd Pl S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30415 3rd Pl S have units with air conditioning?
No, 30415 3rd Pl S does not have units with air conditioning.
