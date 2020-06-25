30236 8th Ave S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Must see home in Marine Hills! - ** Application pending**



Recently remodeled, this beautiful split level home has all the luxury updates you want in a home! Open floor plans with exposed beams and glistening hardwood floors throughout. High end kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walls of windows infuse interior with light.Spacious bedrooms include master with own bathroom suite. The lower level of the home has a large family room with a bedroom and remodeled 3/4 bathroom. Expansive backyard with a great deck for entertaining. Close walk to Marine Hills Community pool.



James@Havenrent.com



#1027



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4779646)