Federal Way, WA
30236 8th Ave S
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

30236 8th Ave S

30236 8th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Federal Way
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Cheap Places
Location

30236 8th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Must see home in Marine Hills! - ** Application pending**

Recently remodeled, this beautiful split level home has all the luxury updates you want in a home! Open floor plans with exposed beams and glistening hardwood floors throughout. High end kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Walls of windows infuse interior with light.Spacious bedrooms include master with own bathroom suite. The lower level of the home has a large family room with a bedroom and remodeled 3/4 bathroom. Expansive backyard with a great deck for entertaining. Close walk to Marine Hills Community pool.

James@Havenrent.com

#1027

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4779646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30236 8th Ave S have any available units?
30236 8th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 30236 8th Ave S have?
Some of 30236 8th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30236 8th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
30236 8th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30236 8th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 30236 8th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 30236 8th Ave S offer parking?
No, 30236 8th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 30236 8th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30236 8th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30236 8th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 30236 8th Ave S has a pool.
Does 30236 8th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 30236 8th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 30236 8th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 30236 8th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
