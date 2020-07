Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Great home near Redondo in Federal Way! - Application Pending:



Enjoy this beautiful residence with views of the Puget Sound! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has room for everyone with an added basement and offers two decks for enjoying the sunset. The vaulted ceilings, large windows, and great hardwood floors make this a rare find. Recently re-painted throughout the home. Very close to Redondo Beach and the famous Salty's Restaurant.



James@Havenrent.com



#610



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3655956)