Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 05/01/20 Marlbrook/Redondo - Property Id: 248629



Updated, clean home in nice neighborhood close to everything - Interstate 5, restaurants, grocery stores, etc. Was owner-occupied and pride in ownership shows. Nice and easy to maintain front and back yards.



Video available upon request and showings only to qualified renters who have applied.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248629

Property Id 248629



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5724701)