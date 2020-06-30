28423 15th Pl S

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Federal Way Home - Available NOW! Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Federal Way on a quiet dead end street. Hardwood floors lead from the entryway to the elegant living/dining room, boasting high ceilings. The open concept kitchen, complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, stainless appliances and a walk-in pantry is a chef's dream. West facing windows welcome natural light. Classic iron railing leads upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with a 5 piece bathroom and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms share a full bath off the hallway. A central vacuum system makes maintenance of this home a breeze. Enjoy a large laundry room and an attached 2 car garage. The fully fenced backyard has a lovely deck, perfect for entertaining. Close to I-5 and Rapid Ride stop on Hwy 99. Shopping is nearby. The owner would prefer no pets but a small dog or cat may be considered. Sorry, no smoking.



To arrange a private tour of this home, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.



No Pets Allowed



