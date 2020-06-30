All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like 28423 15th Pl S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
28423 15th Pl S
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

28423 15th Pl S

28423 15th Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

28423 15th Place South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Federal Way Home - Available NOW! Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Federal Way on a quiet dead end street. Hardwood floors lead from the entryway to the elegant living/dining room, boasting high ceilings. The open concept kitchen, complete with granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, stainless appliances and a walk-in pantry is a chef's dream. West facing windows welcome natural light. Classic iron railing leads upstairs to the spacious master bedroom with a 5 piece bathroom and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms share a full bath off the hallway. A central vacuum system makes maintenance of this home a breeze. Enjoy a large laundry room and an attached 2 car garage. The fully fenced backyard has a lovely deck, perfect for entertaining. Close to I-5 and Rapid Ride stop on Hwy 99. Shopping is nearby. The owner would prefer no pets but a small dog or cat may be considered. Sorry, no smoking.

To arrange a private tour of this home, please contact Netanya Richards, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at netanya@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-465-7594.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3936898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28423 15th Pl S have any available units?
28423 15th Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 28423 15th Pl S have?
Some of 28423 15th Pl S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28423 15th Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
28423 15th Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28423 15th Pl S pet-friendly?
Yes, 28423 15th Pl S is pet friendly.
Does 28423 15th Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 28423 15th Pl S offers parking.
Does 28423 15th Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28423 15th Pl S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28423 15th Pl S have a pool?
No, 28423 15th Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 28423 15th Pl S have accessible units?
No, 28423 15th Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 28423 15th Pl S have units with dishwashers?
No, 28423 15th Pl S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brier Woods Apartments
31224 Pete Von Reichbauer Way South
Federal Way, WA 98003
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW
Federal Way, WA 98032
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Bayview Apartments
30911 1st Ave S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 Bedrooms
Federal Way Apartments with BalconyFederal Way Dog Friendly Apartments
Federal Way Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College