Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

17634 143rd Avenue Southeast #C101

17634 143rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17634 143rd Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
pool
Renovated
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood. We are conveniently located within walking distance to coffee, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants, banks, salons, golf courses and beautiful lush green parks. Not to mention we're just minutes away from the mountains and city life! Fantastic commute to the Renton Landing, Boeing, Medical Valley Hospital and so much more.

Our community offers:
- Full-size washer and dryer units in every apartment
- Assigned & open parking (carports are available upon request)
- Individual patios/balconies
- Seasonal outdoor heated pool
- Fitness Center open six days a week
- Outdoor Basketball Court
- Beautiful green landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

