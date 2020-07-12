All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 14528 SE 188th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
14528 SE 188th Way
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

14528 SE 188th Way

14528 Southeast 188th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14528 Southeast 188th Way, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14528 SE 188th Way Available 08/01/20 LARGE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH RENTON HOME W CLOSE SCHOOLS & EASY COMMUTE! - *$2395/mo rent; 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2000 SF; 2 car garage, large deck, 5500 SF lot; Available August 2020*
*1st mo rent ($2395) and Refundable Deposit ($2395) due prior to move in*
*Cats considered on a case by case basis – NO DOGS; 12/24 mo lease preferred*
-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnuaEbdcwqE

This home offers large, spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom living space. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in a peaceful, quiet neighborhood within walking distance of all schools, while also being close to both I-5, i-405, 169, and 18, providing an easy commute. House is in great condition with no problems. Many windows and high ceilings provide great natural light. Outdoor deck provides great private gathering space for parties and relaxing. Kitchen has all the amenities needed. Great room formed by kitchen, dining room, and living room being connected with no barriers. Spacious bedrooms have large closets and lots of windows. Lots of storage and closets throughout the home. Very close to Boeing, Sea-Tac Airport, and many Lakes, restaurants, and entertainment! W/D in house.

Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home is close to great walking paths and trails as well as amazing parks and entertainment options. Boeing is only 10 minutes away. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. School district is always ranked near the top and are very close to the home. These include:
-Carriage Crest Elementary
-Northwood Middle School
-Kentridge High School
-Green River College

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sound access very close; Lake Youngs, Lake Tapps
-Cougar Mountain, Soos Creek Park, Tiffany Park, Cascade Park, Saltwater State Park
-Boeing, SouthCenter Mall, Pacific Raceways, Sea-Tac, IKEA, Family Fun Center, Outlet Mall
-Newcastle Golf, Fairwood CC, Foster Links, Rainier Golf, Meridian Valley Golf, Washington National

This home has everything you could want and more! Email, text, or call today!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2121680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14528 SE 188th Way have any available units?
14528 SE 188th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
Is 14528 SE 188th Way currently offering any rent specials?
14528 SE 188th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14528 SE 188th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14528 SE 188th Way is pet friendly.
Does 14528 SE 188th Way offer parking?
Yes, 14528 SE 188th Way offers parking.
Does 14528 SE 188th Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14528 SE 188th Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14528 SE 188th Way have a pool?
No, 14528 SE 188th Way does not have a pool.
Does 14528 SE 188th Way have accessible units?
No, 14528 SE 188th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14528 SE 188th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14528 SE 188th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14528 SE 188th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14528 SE 188th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms
Fairwood Apartments with PoolsFairwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairwood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Artondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College