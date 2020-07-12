Amenities

14528 SE 188th Way Available 08/01/20 LARGE 4 BED, 2.5 BATH RENTON HOME W CLOSE SCHOOLS & EASY COMMUTE! - *$2395/mo rent; 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2000 SF; 2 car garage, large deck, 5500 SF lot; Available August 2020*

*1st mo rent ($2395) and Refundable Deposit ($2395) due prior to move in*

*Cats considered on a case by case basis – NO DOGS; 12/24 mo lease preferred*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XnuaEbdcwqE



This home offers large, spacious 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom living space. Great Floorplan allows for large spaces in the living areas as well as bedrooms and bathrooms. Home is in a peaceful, quiet neighborhood within walking distance of all schools, while also being close to both I-5, i-405, 169, and 18, providing an easy commute. House is in great condition with no problems. Many windows and high ceilings provide great natural light. Outdoor deck provides great private gathering space for parties and relaxing. Kitchen has all the amenities needed. Great room formed by kitchen, dining room, and living room being connected with no barriers. Spacious bedrooms have large closets and lots of windows. Lots of storage and closets throughout the home. Very close to Boeing, Sea-Tac Airport, and many Lakes, restaurants, and entertainment! W/D in house.



Pets will be allowed on a case by case basis. Larger deposit would be required for each pet. Home is close to great walking paths and trails as well as amazing parks and entertainment options. Boeing is only 10 minutes away. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy. School district is always ranked near the top and are very close to the home. These include:

-Carriage Crest Elementary

-Northwood Middle School

-Kentridge High School

-Green River College



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Lake Washington, Lake Sammamish, and Puget Sound access very close; Lake Youngs, Lake Tapps

-Cougar Mountain, Soos Creek Park, Tiffany Park, Cascade Park, Saltwater State Park

-Boeing, SouthCenter Mall, Pacific Raceways, Sea-Tac, IKEA, Family Fun Center, Outlet Mall

-Newcastle Golf, Fairwood CC, Foster Links, Rainier Golf, Meridian Valley Golf, Washington National



This home has everything you could want and more! Email, text, or call today!



No Dogs Allowed



