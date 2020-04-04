All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated April 4 2020 at 9:51 AM

14121 SE 177th St #A203

14121 Southeast 177th Street · (425) 226-1960
Location

14121 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA 98058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
pool
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood. We are conveniently located within walking distance to coffee, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants, banks, salons, golf courses and beautiful lush green parks. Not to mention we're just minutes away from the mountains and city life! Fantastic commute to the Renton Landing, Boeing, Medical Valley Hospital and so much more.

Our community offers:
- Full-size washer and dryer units in every apartment
- Assigned & open parking (carports are available upon request)
- Individual patios/balconies
- Seasonal outdoor heated pool
- Fitness Center open six days a week
- Outdoor Basketball Court
- Beautiful green landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14121 SE 177th St #A203 have any available units?
14121 SE 177th St #A203 has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14121 SE 177th St #A203 have?
Some of 14121 SE 177th St #A203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14121 SE 177th St #A203 currently offering any rent specials?
14121 SE 177th St #A203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14121 SE 177th St #A203 pet-friendly?
No, 14121 SE 177th St #A203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 14121 SE 177th St #A203 offer parking?
Yes, 14121 SE 177th St #A203 does offer parking.
Does 14121 SE 177th St #A203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14121 SE 177th St #A203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14121 SE 177th St #A203 have a pool?
Yes, 14121 SE 177th St #A203 has a pool.
Does 14121 SE 177th St #A203 have accessible units?
No, 14121 SE 177th St #A203 does not have accessible units.
Does 14121 SE 177th St #A203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14121 SE 177th St #A203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14121 SE 177th St #A203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14121 SE 177th St #A203 does not have units with air conditioning.
