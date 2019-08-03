All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:41 PM

14109 SE 177th St #K302

14109 Southeast 177th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14109 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
parking
pool
Renovated
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood. We are conveniently located within walking distance to coffee, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants, banks, salons, golf courses and beautiful lush green parks. Not to mention we're just minutes away from the mountains and city life! Fantastic commute to the Renton Landing, Boeing, Medical Valley Hospital and so much more.

Our community offers:
- Full-size washer and dryer units in every apartment
- Assigned & open parking (carports are available upon request)
- Individual patios/balconies
- Seasonal outdoor heated pool
- Fitness Center open six days a week
- Outdoor Basketball Court
- Beautiful green landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14109 SE 177th St #K302 have any available units?
14109 SE 177th St #K302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 14109 SE 177th St #K302 have?
Some of 14109 SE 177th St #K302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14109 SE 177th St #K302 currently offering any rent specials?
14109 SE 177th St #K302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14109 SE 177th St #K302 pet-friendly?
No, 14109 SE 177th St #K302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 14109 SE 177th St #K302 offer parking?
Yes, 14109 SE 177th St #K302 offers parking.
Does 14109 SE 177th St #K302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14109 SE 177th St #K302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14109 SE 177th St #K302 have a pool?
Yes, 14109 SE 177th St #K302 has a pool.
Does 14109 SE 177th St #K302 have accessible units?
No, 14109 SE 177th St #K302 does not have accessible units.
Does 14109 SE 177th St #K302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14109 SE 177th St #K302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14109 SE 177th St #K302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14109 SE 177th St #K302 does not have units with air conditioning.
