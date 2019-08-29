All apartments in Fairwood
14007 SE 177th St #S304
Last updated August 29 2019 at 4:48 AM

14007 SE 177th St #S304

14007 Southeast 177th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14007 Southeast 177th Street, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood. We are conveniently located within walking distance to coffee, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants, banks, salons, golf courses and beautiful lush green parks. Not to mention we're just minutes away from the mountains and city life! Fantastic commute to the Renton Landing, Boeing, Medical Valley Hospital and so much more.

Our community offers:
- Full-size washer and dryer units in every apartment
- Assigned & open parking (carports are available upon request)
- Individual patios/balconies
- Seasonal outdoor heated pool
- Fitness Center open six days a week
- Outdoor Basketball Court
- Beautiful green landscaping

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14007 SE 177th St #S304 have any available units?
14007 SE 177th St #S304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 14007 SE 177th St #S304 have?
Some of 14007 SE 177th St #S304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14007 SE 177th St #S304 currently offering any rent specials?
14007 SE 177th St #S304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14007 SE 177th St #S304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14007 SE 177th St #S304 is pet friendly.
Does 14007 SE 177th St #S304 offer parking?
Yes, 14007 SE 177th St #S304 offers parking.
Does 14007 SE 177th St #S304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14007 SE 177th St #S304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14007 SE 177th St #S304 have a pool?
Yes, 14007 SE 177th St #S304 has a pool.
Does 14007 SE 177th St #S304 have accessible units?
No, 14007 SE 177th St #S304 does not have accessible units.
Does 14007 SE 177th St #S304 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14007 SE 177th St #S304 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14007 SE 177th St #S304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14007 SE 177th St #S304 does not have units with air conditioning.
