14007 SE 177th St #S304

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fairwood Landing Apts is located in a beautiful developing suburb of Renton called Cascade-Fairwood. We are conveniently located within walking distance to coffee, gyms, grocery stores, restaurants, banks, salons, golf courses and beautiful lush green parks. Not to mention we're just minutes away from the mountains and city life! Fantastic commute to the Renton Landing, Boeing, Medical Valley Hospital and so much more.



Our community offers:

- Full-size washer and dryer units in every apartment

- Assigned & open parking (carports are available upon request)

- Individual patios/balconies

- Seasonal outdoor heated pool

- Fitness Center open six days a week

- Outdoor Basketball Court

- Beautiful green landscaping