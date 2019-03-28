All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 13403 SE 159th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
13403 SE 159th PL
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

13403 SE 159th PL

13403 Southeast 159th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13403 Southeast 159th Place, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
13403 SE 159th PL Available 04/15/19 Renton, Fairwood, 1 level home, super clean, end of street, Large flat yard. - This home has been well maintained and is in excellent condition inside and out. The home is in the desirable Fairwood neighborhood and near the end of the street with very little vehicle traffic.
* This home has two separate living spaces. The Living room is off the entry and a Family room off the Kitchen.
* Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms.
* The Kitchen has plenty of counter space, Breakfast bar, pantry.
* The family room is open to the kitchen and features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and sliding glass door to the back yard and patio.
* The back yard is big, flat, and fully fenced.
* Connected to the Family room is the Laundry room with 1/2 bath and a large utility sink.
* The bedrooms are on the other end of the house.
* The master bedroom has an attached 3/4 bath.
* Attached 2 car garage is large enough for vehicles and a work bench.
* Newer windows and gas heat will make this home energy efficient.
Small dog will be considered. No Cats. Please call with questions or to schedule a time to see this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere NE / Gregory Property management.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4776243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13403 SE 159th PL have any available units?
13403 SE 159th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 13403 SE 159th PL have?
Some of 13403 SE 159th PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13403 SE 159th PL currently offering any rent specials?
13403 SE 159th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13403 SE 159th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 13403 SE 159th PL is pet friendly.
Does 13403 SE 159th PL offer parking?
Yes, 13403 SE 159th PL offers parking.
Does 13403 SE 159th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13403 SE 159th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13403 SE 159th PL have a pool?
No, 13403 SE 159th PL does not have a pool.
Does 13403 SE 159th PL have accessible units?
No, 13403 SE 159th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 13403 SE 159th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 13403 SE 159th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13403 SE 159th PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 13403 SE 159th PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms
Fairwood Apartments with PoolsFairwood Dog Friendly Apartments
Fairwood Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Artondale, WAFrederickson, WAWhite Center, WASilver Firs, WALake Stevens, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College