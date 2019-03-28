Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

13403 SE 159th PL Available 04/15/19 Renton, Fairwood, 1 level home, super clean, end of street, Large flat yard. - This home has been well maintained and is in excellent condition inside and out. The home is in the desirable Fairwood neighborhood and near the end of the street with very little vehicle traffic.

* This home has two separate living spaces. The Living room is off the entry and a Family room off the Kitchen.

* Hardwood floors throughout with carpet in bedrooms.

* The Kitchen has plenty of counter space, Breakfast bar, pantry.

* The family room is open to the kitchen and features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, and sliding glass door to the back yard and patio.

* The back yard is big, flat, and fully fenced.

* Connected to the Family room is the Laundry room with 1/2 bath and a large utility sink.

* The bedrooms are on the other end of the house.

* The master bedroom has an attached 3/4 bath.

* Attached 2 car garage is large enough for vehicles and a work bench.

* Newer windows and gas heat will make this home energy efficient.

Small dog will be considered. No Cats. Please call with questions or to schedule a time to see this home. 206-795-9114 Windermere NE / Gregory Property management.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4776243)