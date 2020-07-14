Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool e-payments garage hot tub package receiving business center cc payments

Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa. The Stinson Apartment Home offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature bright fully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, washers and dryers and covered patios. Our pet friendly community is conveniently located close to Boeing, Everett Naval Station, I-5 and walking distance to the Urban Trail. Visit us today to see why our residents love calling The Stinson home! Apply Now!