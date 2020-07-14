All apartments in Everett
The Stinson
The Stinson

133 124th St SE · (833) 311-4609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 124th St SE, Everett, WA 98208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D303 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit D302 · Avail. now

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

Unit B102 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,549

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Stinson.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
package receiving
business center
cc payments
Experience the difference at The Stinson Apartment Homes in Everett, Washington! Enjoy luxury amenities such as a 24 hour fitness center, fun playground and outdoor swimming pool and spa. The Stinson Apartment Home offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature bright fully equipped kitchens, spacious closets, washers and dryers and covered patios. Our pet friendly community is conveniently located close to Boeing, Everett Naval Station, I-5 and walking distance to the Urban Trail. Visit us today to see why our residents love calling The Stinson home! Apply Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Stinson have any available units?
The Stinson has 6 units available starting at $1,549 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does The Stinson have?
Some of The Stinson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Stinson currently offering any rent specials?
The Stinson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Stinson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Stinson is pet friendly.
Does The Stinson offer parking?
Yes, The Stinson offers parking.
Does The Stinson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Stinson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Stinson have a pool?
Yes, The Stinson has a pool.
Does The Stinson have accessible units?
No, The Stinson does not have accessible units.
Does The Stinson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Stinson has units with dishwashers.
