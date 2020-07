Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

You dreamed about living on a lake. You dreamed about a short commute. Did you ever dream you could afford both?



The Lakeside a private gated community, feels miles away, yet is right next door. Located on Beverly Lake, with only 56-homes, The Lakeside is less than one mile from I-5, ten minutes from downtown Everett's fabulous dining and attractions, and 20 minutes from downtown Seattle.