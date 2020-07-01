9917 Holly Dr Apt B208

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious 2 bedroom,2 bath condo remodeled in 2008.Upgraded with granite tile counter tops,new cabinets,fixtures, carpet,and S/S appliances.Washer and dryer stay.Master bedroom has walk-in closet & full bath.2nd bedroom has attached full bath and double closets. Utility room with washer/dryer that stay. Large family room with adjacent slider to covered deck with storage closet. Assigned carport parking for 1 plus parking. Gated community. Close to Boeing, Everett Mall, schools and park & ride.



(RLNE5474288)