All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
9917 Holly Dr Apt B208
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

9917 Holly Dr Apt B208

9917 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Holly
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9917 Holly Drive, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Spacious 2 bedroom,2 bath condo remodeled in 2008.Upgraded with granite tile counter tops,new cabinets,fixtures, carpet,and S/S appliances.Washer and dryer stay.Master bedroom has walk-in closet & full bath.2nd bedroom has attached full bath and double closets. Utility room with washer/dryer that stay. Large family room with adjacent slider to covered deck with storage closet. Assigned carport parking for 1 plus parking. Gated community. Close to Boeing, Everett Mall, schools and park & ride.

(RLNE5474288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 have any available units?
9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 have?
Some of 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 currently offering any rent specials?
9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 pet-friendly?
No, 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 offer parking?
Yes, 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 offers parking.
Does 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 have a pool?
No, 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 does not have a pool.
Does 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 have accessible units?
No, 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 does not have accessible units.
Does 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9917 Holly Dr Apt B208 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Fultons Crossing
120 SE Everett Mall Way
Everett, WA 98208
Sage
1730 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Wildreed
10101 7th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College